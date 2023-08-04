Royal Bank of Canada Raises APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $31.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

APG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

APi Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 135.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. APi Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $1,302,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,749,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 232,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,087,000 after buying an additional 593,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after buying an additional 201,805 shares during the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,883,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,509,000 after buying an additional 172,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

