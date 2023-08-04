Royal Bank of Canada Raises Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $35.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VRNS. 22nd Century Group reissued an initiates rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.16.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.