Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $284.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $262.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $40.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.25. 2,884,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,901. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.72 and its 200-day moving average is $220.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed has a 1-year low of $178.16 and a 1-year high of $247.65.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $349,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 255,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,382,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,295 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.