Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $103.76. 235,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,449. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.24 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $112.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 754,718 shares of company stock valued at $60,696,499. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 822.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 621,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,466,000 after acquiring an additional 554,043 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 389.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

