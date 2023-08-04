Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.27. 686,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,042. The firm has a market cap of $943.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.71. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.93 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3,764.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,365,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252,245 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,831,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.