RXO (NYSE:RXO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of RXO from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RXO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

RXO Price Performance

NYSE:RXO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 836,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,182. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. RXO has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. RXO had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

