RXO (NYSE:RXO) Releases Earnings Results

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

RXO Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RXO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.63. 1,230,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. RXO has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXO. Wolfe Research cut RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens cut their target price on RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

