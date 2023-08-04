Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.
Shares of RYAN stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $43.19. 1,303,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40.
In related news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $204,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $204,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,570,575 shares of company stock valued at $416,223,691. Corporate insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
