Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $43.19. 1,303,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $204,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $204,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,570,575 shares of company stock valued at $416,223,691. Corporate insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,416,000 after buying an additional 29,430 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,861,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

