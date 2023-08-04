Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Safety Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 68.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SAFT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.53. 31,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,328. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Safety Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.28.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $639,839.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,683,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,563,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $639,839.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,683,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,563,968.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $40,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 121,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,715,626 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $268,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $223,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

