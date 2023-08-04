Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $447.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $355.00 to $447.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Saia from $235.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, SpectralCast restated an upgrade rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $364.31.

Shares of SAIA opened at $425.70 on Monday. Saia has a 52-week low of $176.70 and a 52-week high of $437.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,771 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.59, for a total transaction of $1,182,080.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,295.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.59, for a total value of $1,182,080.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,295.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

