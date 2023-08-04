Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $278.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $251.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.56.

CRM opened at $215.55 on Monday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.16 and a 200-day moving average of $195.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,079,743 shares of company stock worth $230,372,097. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

