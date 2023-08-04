Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,803. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $170.08 and a one year high of $284.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.39.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

