Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.7% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE LOW traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,889. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.86.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.08.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

