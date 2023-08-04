Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $27,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.94. The company had a trading volume of 285,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,491. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

