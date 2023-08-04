Sandy Spring Bank Sells 23,968 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,968 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.05. 3,704,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,164. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

