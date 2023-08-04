Sandy Spring Bank Sells 469 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $219,236,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 856,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,423,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,643. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $166.93 and a 12 month high of $222.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.93.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

