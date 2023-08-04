Sandy Spring Bank Sells 8,471 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,563,000 after buying an additional 479,422 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,778,800,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after buying an additional 11,062,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.77. 3,280,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,602. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

