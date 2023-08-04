Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPNS. TheStreet upgraded Sapiens International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.40.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Trading Up 2.9 %

SPNS traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 240,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,733. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $124.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 3,697.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 312.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.