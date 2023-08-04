Sapphire Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and $1,872.16 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.93 or 0.06292537 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00042560 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00020746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00029022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,429,458,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,408,826,202 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

