Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Farfetch in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Farfetch Price Performance

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.15. 9,483,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,583,349. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.96.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

