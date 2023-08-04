Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires New Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,163,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 986,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,971. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.23%.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,106 shares of company stock worth $4,590,718. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

