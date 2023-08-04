Sarasin & Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,138,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,005 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 2.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $235,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 215.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $14,789,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 300,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 47.6% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.26. 4,574,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,874. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average is $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,444,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

