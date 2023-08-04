Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 3,950 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $150,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.73. The stock had a trading volume of 17,601,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,891,373. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.50. The firm has a market cap of $796.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,052 shares of company stock worth $10,018,116. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

