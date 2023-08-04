Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 843.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 699,506 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 1.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $129,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust grew its stake in Ecolab by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,538,000 after purchasing an additional 351,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,393,000 after buying an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.53. 1,166,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,414. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.58.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.93.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,600 shares of company stock worth $5,889,204 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

