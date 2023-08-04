Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $19.37 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $178.62. 1,827,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.29 and its 200-day moving average is $170.84. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.