Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 24,944 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,944 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $84,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,008,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,382. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

