Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 305,193 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,540 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,193 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.15% of eBay worth $53,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Down 1.3 %

EBAY traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,951,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,209. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

