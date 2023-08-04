Sarasin & Partners LLP Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 92,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $41.78. 7,930,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,152,685. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

