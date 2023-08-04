Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,630,203 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $34,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,553,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,726,083. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $16.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

