Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,912,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 91,488 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.4% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.16% of Walt Disney worth $291,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

DIS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.29. 11,517,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,350,461. The company has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

