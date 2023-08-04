Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €293.00 ($321.98) and last traded at €294.00 ($323.08). Approximately 6,075 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €298.50 ($328.02).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €268.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €300.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.83.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.