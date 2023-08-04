Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 461 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,437,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after purchasing an additional 57,851 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 106,389 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 150,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS EFV traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,050 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

