Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,031,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $82.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.