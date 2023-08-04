Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $566,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,919,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,146. The company has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.55% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.69%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

