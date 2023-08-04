Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $872,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,569. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $209.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,970. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

