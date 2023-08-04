Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.0% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,899,000 after buying an additional 3,583,785 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,315,000 after buying an additional 2,421,573 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,765,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 471.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,551,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.53. 1,061,883 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.39. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

