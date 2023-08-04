Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 68,888 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 2.0% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFCF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.46. 231,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,066. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $44.70.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.