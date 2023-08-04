Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,508 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $83.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,970,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.