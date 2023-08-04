Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 494 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.40. 369,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,048. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

