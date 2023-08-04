Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,388 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,089 shares of company stock worth $3,343,618. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

