Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Ellerson Group Inc. ADV

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 3.4% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. HSBC decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.50. 3,005,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,873,274. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $318,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,089 shares of company stock worth $3,343,618. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

