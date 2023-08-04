Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.82. 9,332,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,024,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $137.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

