Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780,145 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.60. 3,583,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,637. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.