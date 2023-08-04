Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Decreased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 186.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 178,374 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 184,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,324,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,444. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.38.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

