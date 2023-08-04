Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ATO traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $119.28. The stock had a trading volume of 185,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,928. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

