Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,874 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,787,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,021,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,556,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,730,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,554,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $14,532,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.46. 16,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,328. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

