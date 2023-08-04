Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.0 %

COP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.04. 1,307,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,101,338. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average of $106.15. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.