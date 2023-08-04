Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New $383.15 Million Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,153,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 358,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,394. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

