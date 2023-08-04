Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.32. 144,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 67.80%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

