Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $1,031,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 49,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in CME Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.70.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

